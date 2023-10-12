Driver killed in single-car crash in Joliet

Joliet police are investigating a deadly crash after a car struck a light pole and fence Wednesday night.

A 35-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Black Road near Barber Lane at about 10:17 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the roadway.

The car struck a pole and a fence. The driver had to be extricated from the sedan and transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the victim will be identified by the Will County Coroner's Officer.

The crash remains under investigation.



