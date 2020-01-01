Driver livestreams himself speeding, crashing

Police in Connecticut were able to provide a compelling reason for drivers to slow down and take care after a man in New London livestreamed himself speeding over Gold Star Memorial Bridge, before spinning out of control and crashing at an exit ramp.

State police posted the video to Facebook with a warning to road users to drive safely.

“Speeding and live streaming is not only dangerous, it is illegal,” they said. “Thankfully, this operator was wearing his seatbelt, or they could have suffered serious injuries.”