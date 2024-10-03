Driver ran red light ahead of Michigan Avenue crash: police

A car crash on Michigan Avenue injured a driver Thursday morning in the Loop.

A black sedan ran a red light around 1:19 a.m., striking a northbound silver sedan in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to police. The collision caused the silver sedan to hit a light pole and then a pillar of a building.

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries. Traffic citations have been issued, and police are investigating the crash.

The Chicago Fire Department found no structural damage to the building.

No further information was provided.