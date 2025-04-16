Driver rescued from car submerged in Naperville pond, fire officials say

The Brief A driver had to be rescued from a car that went into a pond in suburban Naperville on Wednesday. A landscaping worker standing nearby who saw the driver in the water jumped in to help them. The driver was eventually removed from the water and declined to be taken to the hospital.



A bystander helped rescue the driver of a car that went into a pond in suburban Naperville Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A little before 10 a.m., the Plainfield Fire Protection District and the Naperville Fire Department responded to a call of a car submerged in a pond near the intersection of Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59, according to a news release.

Crews found a car that was partially submerged in about six feet of water with the driver still inside.

A landscaping worker nearby saw the car in the water and jumped into action, according to the Plainfield Fire Protection District. The worker went into the water to help the driver, who was unable to swim, by holding their head above water until emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Firefighters got the driver out of the car. The driver and another party involved in the accident declined to be taken to a hospital.

Authorities learned the car traveled off the roadway and went into the water as a result of a traffic accident.

Divers from the Plainfield Fire Protection District helped a towing company safely remove the car from the water.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the cause of the car crash at this time.