Driver runs away after fatally striking man, crashing into Wheeling home: police

An autopsy ruled a man’s death a homicide after he was struck by a vehicle which then crashed into the front of a home Wednesday in northwest suburban Wheeling.

The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Equestrian Drive, Wheeling police said in a statement. One person was inside the home at the time but was not injured.

Carlos Maciel-Paulido, 31, of Chicago, was found dead near the scene of the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results released Thursday confirmed he died of multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by a vehicle and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle ran before officers arrived, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Police said they will release an update later Thursday.