Driver runs down Chicago police officer, two other people in River North

A Chicago police officer and three other people were injured in the city's River North neighborhood on Saturday night.

Chicago police said that a sergeant was conducting a traffic stop at State and Grand on a red Honda. The driver refused to get out and put his car into gear, running down the officer and swerving into a crowd of people crossing the street.

A woman and a girl were injured, but are expected to recover.

The police officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver took off.

