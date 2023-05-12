Driver runs red light, crashes into CPD squad car in River North

A woman drove through a red light and crashed into three vehicles Friday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was driving a Toyota Corolla northbound through the intersection in the 100 block of West Ohio Street and hit two vehicles and a marked CPD squad car, police said.

The driver of the Corolla was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. A woman in the first vehicle she struck was also taken to Northwestern for an evaluation.

Citations are pending.

No further information was immediately available.