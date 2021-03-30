Driver seriously injured after striking light pole in Ukrainian Village

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday in the Ukrainian Village on the Northwest Side.

The man was driving eastbound about 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when he lost control of his Chevy Impala and struck a light pole, Chicago police said. No one else was injured.

He suffered possible internal injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Traffic citations were pending, police said.