Driver service facilities to reopen Monday after weeks of COVID-19 cases surging

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Secretary of State departments – including Driver Services facilities – will resume conducting in-person transactions Monday, Jan. 24.

The faculties closed out of an abundance of caution due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases statewide on Jan. 3.

"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases," said White. "The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions."

Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Expiration dates for commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner's permits (CLPs) have been extended to Jan. 31, 2022 for CDLs and CLPs with expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.