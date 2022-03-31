Driver shoots passenger during robbery in South Chicago

A passenger was shot and robbed by the driver of the car he was riding in Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of East 82nd Street when the driver demanded his belongings while flashing a handgun, police said.

The passenger was shot in the hand and got out of the car as the other man drove away, police said.

The passenger was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.