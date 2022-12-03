Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say

A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night.

Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m.

Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by an auto theft task force not affiliated with Calumet City PD.

The driver had been shot prior to the crash, according to police. Officials say the shooting did not happen in Calumet City.

The driver was arrested. No additional information was provided at this time.