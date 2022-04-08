Driver shot, crashes vehicle on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 29-year-old was driving around 10:28 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone started shooting, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and shoulder and drove into a parked car, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hosital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.