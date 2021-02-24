Driver shot during botched carjacking in Logan Square; person arrested

A person was arrested after allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

A male gunman confronted the driver about 6:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

While he tried to take the car, the gunman fired shots and grazed the driver in his hand, police said.

The gunman fled but was arrested nearby by officers. No charges have been filed.

The driver was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.