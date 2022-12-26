Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side

A man was shot and killed while driving on Christmas night in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving around 10:30 p.m. when someone shot him in the back and he crashed into another vehicle in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to police.

Paramedics rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The victim has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.