Driver shot on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was traveling northbound around 10:24 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lotus Avenue when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, police said.

He drove himself to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said. He will be transported to Stroger Hospital for further treatment, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.