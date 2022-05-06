Driver shot in River North

A man was shot while driving Thursday night in the River North neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was driving eastbound around 9:53 p.m. in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a brown sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man was shot in the abdomen, groin and thigh. He was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.