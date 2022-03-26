Driver shot, seriously wounded after argument with another motorist in Little Village

A driver was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning after getting involved in a verbal altercation with people in another vehicle in Little Village on the West Side.

The 25-year-old man was driving northbound about 7:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Whipple when an argument began with people in a separate vehicle traveling in the same direction, Chicago police said.

Suspects in the offender vehicle began firing shots at the man, who was struck in his right arm, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.