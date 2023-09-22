Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Washington Park

Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Around 10:47 p.m., a white-colored SUV was traveling southbound in the 5900 block of South King Drive when it struck a woman who was in the roadway, according to police. The SUV continued southbound without stopping.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released but police described the woman as approximately 5-foot-6, weighing roughly 130 pounds in her mid-40s.

No photograph or video of the wanted vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accidents Unit at (312) 745-4521.