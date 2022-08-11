Driver sought in Evanston hit-and-run that damaged several vehicles

article

A driver crashed their car into several vehicles, causing minor injuries Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

Evanston police said the crashes took place just after noon in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue.

Descriptions of the vehicle and the driver have not been given.

The southbound lane of Chicago Avenue has been closed as police investigate.

Minor injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.