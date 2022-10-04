Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed toddler on Chicago's NW Side

Police are trying to find the driver of the truck that struck and killed a toddler in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Hermes Rios-Cardona, who is just over a year old, was being put into the backseat of a white Toyota Rav 4 near Pulaski Road and Wilson Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police

The boy was not secured into the backseat and exited the vehicle. He was then struck by a passing pick-up truck heading northbound on Pulaski Road, police said.

Hermes was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hermes Rios-Cardona | Legal Help Firm

Police released images Monday night of the dark-colored, two-tone, Ford pickup truck that they believe was responsible for the crash.

Mark Solano, who works at Ruby's Fast Food on Pulaski Road, said Hermes and his family were in the restaurant before the accident happened.

"I simply gave them their order and the next thing I know — it just happened in the blink of an eye," said Solano, who saw commotion on the street and went outside to hear the mother’s cries. "She was just crying, praying, just hoping that her kid survives."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Neighbors have started a memorial on Pulaski to remember the little boy.

"I felt sick to my stomach. I couldn’t imagine," said Cherish Phillips, who brought balloons and a candle to the scene Monday night.

If you know anything about this incident, contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.