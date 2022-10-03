Chicago hit-and-run: Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side

A 15-month-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to police, the child was being put into the backseat of a white Toyota Rav 4 near Pulaski Road and Wilson Avenue around 2p.m.

The boy was not secured into the backseat and exited the vehicle. He was then struck by a passing pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck then fled the scene, police said.

The child was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An employee of Ruby's Fast Food on Pulaski Road tells FOX 32 the child and his family were in the restaurant before the accident happened. The employee says he didn't see the accident happen, but witnessed the aftermath.

The investigation is ongoing.