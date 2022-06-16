Driver sought in hit-and-run that seriously wounded 77-year-old on Chicago's Near North Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a 77-year-old woman earlier this month on the Near North Side.

The woman was walking in the crosswalk at 618 N. Michigan Ave., around 3:53 p.m. June 3 when she was hit by a white, four-door Kia Sportage (possible a 2010-2015 model) with orange tape on the windshield, police said in a community alert.

The SUV was last seen traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.