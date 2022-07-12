Driver sought who caused fatal crash in Bronzeville

article

Police are searching for the driver who caused a crash that killed another driver Monday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

They were driving a silver 2012 Lexus IS250 southbound at a high rate of speed around 8:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard when they blew a stop sign at 49th Street, causing a dark-colored Subaru to crash in their wake at the intersection, police said.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead after the crash, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The occupants and driver of the Lexus fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unite at (312) 745-4521.