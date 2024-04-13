Driver who struck 2 Chicago police vehicles and fled the scene, arrested

A driver who tried to flee from Chicago police after striking two squad cars Saturday evening in Calumet Heights is in custody.

About 5:05 p.m., a black Dodge Durango pulled out of a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 95th Street and struck two marked Chicago Police vehicles, according to preliminary information from police.

The driver of the Durango, which was disabled from the crash, fled on foot and was taken into custody, police said. It was later discovered that the Durango was reported stolen.

Officers involved in the accident were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries, and were in good condition, according to authorities.

Area Two detectives are investigating.