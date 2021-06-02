Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot on the Dan Ryan

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night.

Illinois State Police officers responded to the scene of a reported expressway shooting on I-94 northbound express lanes near 33rd Street at about 7:40 p.m.

The driver of the victim vehicle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries due to gunfire.

A passenger in the victim vehicle was transported to the hospital due to injuries suffered as a result of a crash during the incident, authorities said.

The ramp from 35th Street to I-94 northbound is closed for the investigation.

The express lanes are shut down at 47th Street. Traffic is being diverted into the local lanes.

The local lanes are shut down with all traffic being diverted off at 35th Street, police said.

No further details were available.