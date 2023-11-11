Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into Humboldt Park building

A woman suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a building Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 72-year-old was driving an SUV when she had a medical episode, lost control of her car and crashed into a building around 11 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

She was transported to West Suburban Hospital in unknown condition.

At the scene of the crash, a 29-year-old man was fighting with a 53-year-old man. The older man was punched in the face and was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody.

Police said the fight was unrelated to the crash.