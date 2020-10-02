Driver wanted in East Ukrainian Village hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for a driver who hit a man on a scooter last month in East Ukrainian Village.

On Sept. 13, a white Jaguar XF sedan was southbound about 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Wood Street when it struck a 31-year-old man who was northbound on a scooter, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with injuries, police said.

The Jaguar fled south on Wood after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-745-4521.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP