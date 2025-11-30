Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban begins Monday: What drivers need to know

The Brief Overnight winter parking ban (Dec 1–Apr 1): No parking on designated Chicago streets between 3–7 a.m. , even without snow; violators face towing ($150), a $60 ticket, and $25/day storage, with cars taken to Pound 2 or 6. Snow route rules: Streets marked with "Snow Route" signs prohibit parking whenever 2 or more inches of snow is present, year-round and at any time of day, with possible tickets or relocation for snow clearing. Purpose & resources: The city says the ban ensures safe travel and efficient snow removal; residents can check routes, track plows, or get towing info via 311 or chicagoshovels.org .



The winter overnight parking restrictions begin on Monday in Chicago. From Dec. 1 through April 1, Chicago residents are not allowed to park on certain streets overnight, with or without snow present.

The snow route restrictions are also in effect now that it snowed over the weekend.

What we know:

Beginning Monday, if you see a "No parking" sign, motorists are not allowed to park there between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., whether snow is present or not, according to the city.

Along with the permanent signs, the city will also post flyers on parked cars on these streets before the parking ban begins.

Cars left parked in these designated areas will be towed and face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day.

Vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).

Check out the map below for where the ban will be in effect. If your car has been towed, call 311 for more information or visit chicagoshovels.org.

Snow Route Signs

For "Snow Route" signs, cars are not allowed to park where the signs are posted when there is at least 2 inches of snow present, no matter what time of day or time of the year.

Anyone parked there when it snows could receive a ticket or find that their vehicle has been relocated in order to clear snow.

What they're saying:

"The City's Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely, and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers." said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events."

Snowplows

Chicago residents can also track the city's snowplows with the plow tracker website. Check the status of your local roads, request service or review the city's snow plan.