Driver wounded in Edens Expressway shooting: state police

A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on northbound I-94 just north of Montrose Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a reported expressway shooting.

The victim was traveling northbound when several bangs were heard. The victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire and the driver suffered a graze wound.

The incident is still under investigation. The roadway was briefly closed but has since been reopened.