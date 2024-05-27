Expand / Collapse search

Driver wounded in Edens Expressway shooting: state police

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 27, 2024 6:49am CDT
Jefferson Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A driver was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. 

Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on northbound I-94 just north of Montrose Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a reported expressway shooting. 

The victim was traveling northbound when several bangs were heard. The victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire and the driver suffered a graze wound. 

The incident is still under investigation. The roadway was briefly closed but has since been reopened. 