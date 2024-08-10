Driver wounded in shooting on I-94 in NW Indiana

Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 94 in Porter County Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 28 mile-marker, east of State Road 49. Troopers responding to the scene found a Jeep Grand Cherokee with multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side.

The driver of the Jeep sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two juveniles who were also in the vehicle were unharmed.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Hamed at 219-696-6242.