Drivers carjacked at gunpoint in West, South Side neighborhoods

Several people were carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend on the West Side and South Side, police said.

In each robbery, one to four males approached a person, displayed a hangun and took their property and vehicles by force, Chicago police said.

The suspects also stole parked vehicles, according to police.

The robberies happened:

March 25 or March 26 in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue;

March 26 in the 3700 block of West 16th Street;

March 26 in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue;

March 26 in the 2200 block of South Leavitt Street;

March 26 in the 4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue; and

March 27 in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The suspects are between 17 to 40 years old and are about 5-foot-3 to 6-feet, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8380.