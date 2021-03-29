Drivers carjacked at gunpoint in West, South Side neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Several people were carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend on the West Side and South Side, police said.
In each robbery, one to four males approached a person, displayed a hangun and took their property and vehicles by force, Chicago police said.
The suspects also stole parked vehicles, according to police.
The robberies happened:
- March 25 or March 26 in the 1600 block of South Trumbull Avenue;
- March 26 in the 3700 block of West 16th Street;
- March 26 in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue;
- March 26 in the 2200 block of South Leavitt Street;
- March 26 in the 4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue; and
- March 27 in the 3500 block of South Ashland Avenue.
The suspects are between 17 to 40 years old and are about 5-foot-3 to 6-feet, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8380.