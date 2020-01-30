Driver's fatal medical emergency causes solo crash on Lake Shore Drive

article

Southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed from the Hollywood to Belmont exits Thursday after an 80-year-old man suffered a fatal medical emergency and crashed into a guardrail.

Paramedics responded to a crash about 2:20 p.m. at that location and treated the man, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

The man hit a guardrail, spun out and blocked southbound traffic, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the crash.

All lanes were open again by 6:30 p.m., police said.