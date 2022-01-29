Drivers on Chicago's West Side warned that carjackers are targeting people at night

Drivers on Chicago's Near West Side are being warned to watch out for carjackers after three incidents in the past two weeks.

Police said that guys with guns are walking up to victims in the West Town/East Village neighborhoods and taking their property and cars.

The three incidents all happened late at night:

600 block of North Wood, Tuesday, Jan, 18, 1:10 a.m.

900 block of North Wood, Saturday, Jan. 22, 10:20 p.m.

600 block of North Armour, Sunday, Jan. 23, 11:00 p.m.

Police offered this advice to avoid being a victim of crime, and to help catch criminals if you are victimized:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Ensure all doors are locked prior to leaving

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Ensure to have friends and family periodically check on your residence if gone for extended periods of time

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

