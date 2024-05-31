Drug bust in Palatine: Man arrested following joint investigation

article

A drug bust in Palatine has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, following an investigation by Palatine police and the US Postal Inspection Service.

Eric Alhourani was arrested Friday on a string of charges for drug and weapon possession. Police said his charges include the following:

One count of unlawful possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, a Class 3 Felony

One count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 Felony

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 Felony

Two counts of possessing a firearm without a valid FOID card, each being a Class A misdemeanor

As officers were taking Alhourani into custody, they found over 1,300 grams of cannabis, 13 grams of psilocybin, a large amount of cash and two handguns, police said.

He has since been released from custody but is expected to appear in court June 4 in Rolling Meadows.