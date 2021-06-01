Drunk Wisconsin teen breaks into cop-filled Airbnb rental

A drunken 19-year-old woke up in handcuffs after he broke into a Milwaukee Airbnb rented out by Montana sheriff's deputies who were in town for special law enforcement training.

The deputies were sleeping at the time the teen made his way into the home. When they woke up, they spotted the back door open and the intruder sound asleep upstairs, according to a TikTok video posted online over the weekend in which they explained the incident.

"This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops," deputy Charles Pesola said in the video.

The deputies said the teen was drunk and had no idea where he was or where he came from.

"This is a first for that, I've woken up in random places," the teen says in the video.

The lawmen called 911 to report the encounter to local law enforcement. The teen was taken into custody by Milwaukee Police but reportedly didn't face any charges. Authorities said he stumbled into the wrong home, WISN, the ABC affiliated TV station in Milwaukee reported.

Pesola added the teen was lucky to have encountered the cops inside the home.

"What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So, wrong place, wrong time [but] lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that," he said, according to the news outlet.

He explained that he made the video in an effort to show a different side of police officers seldom seen by the public.

"Cops have a hard time right now," he explained. "And when they can see we’re still having fun and still real people and we’re good, it’s a good thing."