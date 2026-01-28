Duckworth clashes with Rubio in tense Senate hearing

The Brief Sen. Tammy Duckworth clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing over President Donald Trump’s Venezuela policy and use of the Alien Enemies Act. Duckworth questioned the State Department’s role in deporting U.S. residents, prompting a public reaction from Vice President JD Vance on social media. Senate Democrats later outlined proposed changes to a DHS funding package, including limits on immigration enforcement practices.



Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth sparred with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate hearing Wednesday.

What we know:

Duckworth pressed Rubio on President Donald Trump’s strategy in Venezuela and repeatedly asked whether the United States is effectively at war.

She also questioned Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, raising concerns that it is being used as a justification for mass deportations and increased policing along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rubio testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. While immigration enforcement and deportations fall under the Department of Homeland Security, Duckworth focused on the State Department’s role in deporting U.S. residents to detention centers in foreign countries.

The exchange drew a response from Vice President JD Vance, who posted on X in an apparent attempt at humor: "Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forrest Gump argue with Isaac Newton."

What's next:

Later Wednesday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are seeking revisions to a DHS funding package in order to support it.

The proposals include requiring immigration agents to show identification and not wear masks, as well as limiting enforcement actions to cases in which agents present warrants.