DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after Napa crash

California
Associated Press

NAPA, Calif. - The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Napa, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Saturday in Napa County, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.

He was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection and was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement late Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and the 48-year-old driver of the Jeep was not arrested.

Pelosi could face misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, the police booking report said. He was released early Sunday on $5,000 bail, records showed.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press on Sunday: "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast." A telephone message left Monday with Nancy Pelosi’s office seeking comment on the additional details in the highway patrol statement was not immediately returned.

Nancy Pelosi on Sunday delievered the commencement address at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Pelosi’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.