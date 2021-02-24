DUI charge filed in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4, including 6-year-old

article

A Bellwood man was allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into a car in Rolling Meadows and killed all four occupants, including a 6-year-old boy.

Lamar Graves, 32, is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI involving death in the Sunday night crash on Route 53 and Kirchoff Road, according to Illinois State Police.

A Cook County judge ordered Graves held on $450,000 bail.

About 11:30 p.m., Graves drove a Jeep off the roadway, for unknown reasons, and into the back of a Ford Fiesta stopped on the right shoulder, state police said in a statement. The impact caused both cars to veer across all lanes into left shoulder.

Stacy Harris, Herlanda Harris, Jimarion Harris, and Jeremy Johnson. (Photo provided by family)

The driver and three passengers in the Fiesta all died. They were: Stacie Harris of West Rogers Park, 46; Herlanda Harris of Hermosa, 47; Jeremy Johnson of Schaumburg, 17; and Jimarion Lamontae Harris of Hermosa, 6.

Graves was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and arrested Monday, state police said.