Driver cited for DUI after rollover crash on I-57 in Chicago

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his car on I-57 early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say 30-year-old Khadijat Dosunmu, of Chicago, was speeding and driving drunk when he rolled his 2020 Mercedes-Benz around 2 a.m.

The car overturned in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 119th Street and landed on the driver's side.

Dosunmu was issued citations for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Usage, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

No additional details are available at this time.