DUI driver crashes into Skokie house: police

A driver is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a home Sunday night in north suburban Skokie.

Officers responded to the crash about 11 p.m. in the 8600 block of Gross Point Road, Skokie police spokesman Eric Swaback said in an email.

The building was vacated and the town’s building department was contacted, Swaback said. There were no serious injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, Swaback said

It was still unclear how the vehicle left the road and entered the home. The investigation is ongoing.