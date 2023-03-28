Dunkin' adds breakfast tacos to US menus nationwide

article

Dunkin’ is adding new breakfast tacos to its menus nationwide, the latest fast food chain to increase its a.m. offerings as more Americans get back to their pre-pandemic routines.

The coffee and doughnut chain said the new menu item is now available throughout the day and is "designed to be eaten while guests are on-the-go."

The new breakfast tacos come in a warm flour tortilla and are filled with scrambled eggs, sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, "and a drizzle of tangy lime crema for a refreshing finish." Dunkin’ said the tacos can also be ordered with or without crispy crumbled bacon topping.

Like Dunkin’, many fast food restaurants have prioritized breakfast sales as an opportunity for growth. Data shared by the research company The NPD Group indicates that breakfast traffic at U.S. restaurants "has fully recovered from pandemic declines."

The group said restaurant visits at breakfast and during the a.m. snack period increased in January by 13% compared to a year ago, and was up 3% compared to three years ago.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu in March 2020. Last year, Taco Bell executives also noted a desire to increase breakfast and lunch sales to better compete. Most recently, McDonald’s said it was doing a wider test of Krispy Kreme doughnut sales this month .

This story was reported from Cincinnati.