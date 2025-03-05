Duo arrested 20 minutes after attacking, robbing man on CTA property: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the armed robbery of a man on CTA property Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Adrian Lee, 19, of Blue Island, and Shania Hervey, 21, of Chicago, were taken into custody at 7:32 p.m. on March 4 in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd., about 20 minutes after the robbery occurred near the same location.
The 44-year-old victim was attacked and had his property stolen.
Both suspects face multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated battery of a transit employee, and aggravated robbery with a firearm indication.
Adrian Lee and Shania Hervey | CPD
What's next:
Lee and Hervey are set to appear for a detention hearing on March 6 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
No further information was immediately provided by Chicago police.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.