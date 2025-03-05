Expand / Collapse search

Duo arrested 20 minutes after attacking, robbing man on CTA property: police

By Nic Flosi
Updated  March 5, 2025 7:55pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 44-year-old man was attacked and robbed on CTA property near Garfield Blvd.
    • Two suspects, Adrian Lee, 19, and Shania Hervey, 21, were arrested nearby and face multiple felony charges.
    • Both suspects are scheduled for a detention hearing on March 6 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

CHICAGO - Chicago police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the armed robbery of a man on CTA property Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Adrian Lee, 19, of Blue Island, and Shania Hervey, 21, of Chicago, were taken into custody at 7:32 p.m. on March 4 in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd., about 20 minutes after the robbery occurred near the same location.

The 44-year-old victim was attacked and had his property stolen.

Both suspects face multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated battery of a transit employee, and aggravated robbery with a firearm indication.

Adrian Lee and Shania Hervey | CPD

What's next:

Lee and Hervey are set to appear for a detention hearing on March 6 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

No further information was immediately provided by Chicago police.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyFuller ParkChicago Transit AuthorityNews