Duo arrested 20 minutes after attacking, robbing man on CTA property: police

The Brief A 44-year-old man was attacked and robbed on CTA property near Garfield Blvd. Two suspects, Adrian Lee, 19, and Shania Hervey, 21, were arrested nearby and face multiple felony charges. Both suspects are scheduled for a detention hearing on March 6 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.



Chicago police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the armed robbery of a man on CTA property Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Adrian Lee, 19, of Blue Island, and Shania Hervey, 21, of Chicago, were taken into custody at 7:32 p.m. on March 4 in the 200 block of West Garfield Blvd., about 20 minutes after the robbery occurred near the same location.

The 44-year-old victim was attacked and had his property stolen.

Both suspects face multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated battery of a transit employee, and aggravated robbery with a firearm indication.

Adrian Lee and Shania Hervey | CPD

What's next:

Lee and Hervey are set to appear for a detention hearing on March 6 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

No further information was immediately provided by Chicago police.