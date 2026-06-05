Duo charged with burglarizing Chicago freight train carrying portable AC units

The Brief Two men are facing felony charges after portable air conditioners were stolen from a freight train in Gresham. Officers working a cargo theft prevention operation arrested the duo after police drones spotted three people burglarizing train containers. Authorities recovered 12 portable AC units valued at about $2,400.



Two men were busted stealing portable air conditioners from a freight train on Chicago's South Side last week, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

On May 28, sheriff's deputies were working with Norfolk Southern Railroad Police during a cargo theft prevention operation around 12:50 a.m. near the 7500 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

During the operation, police drones spotted three people allegedly burglarizing cargo containers on a freight train carrying portable air conditioners.

Authorities said the three people ran in different directions when officers moved in. Two of the suspects were caught nearby and identified as Emmanuel Warner, 32, of Dolton, and Jonathan Conway, 31, of Chicago.

Emmanuel Warner and Jonathan Conway (CCSO)

Officers recovered 12 portable air conditioning units valued at about $2,400.

Later that day, Cook County prosecutors charged Warner and Conway with felony burglary and misdemeanor trespassing on railroad property.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what happened to the third suspect.

Dig deeper:

According to Chicago police records, Conway has been arrested several times since 2018.

The arrests involved allegations including retail theft, reckless conduct and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a loaded firearm without a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.

What's next:

Warner and Conway were ordered released from custody following their first court appearances on May 29.