Armed duo robs Naperville liquor store at gunpoint

Naperville police were searching for two men who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Sunday evening in the western suburb.

About 9:50 p.m., they entered Extra Value Liquors, at 353 E. Bailey Road, with one of them holding a handgun, Naperville police said in a statement.

They took an undisclosed amount of cash and the clerk’s cellphone, and were gone by the time officers arrived, police said.

The clerk was treated by paramedics for a minor, unspecified injury, police said.

Police released surveillance video frames of the two men, who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.