Duo wanted for stealing dog, cutting owner in Bucktown

Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly stole a dog Wednesday in the Bucktown neighborhood after slashing the dog’s caretaker.

A woman was walking her 2-year-old Pomeranian-Poodle mix when the pair approached to pet her dog, but then grabbed the dog and struggled with the owner, Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said in an email.

The incident happened about 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The woman, 40, released her dog after hearing the dog “crying in pain,” Bartoli said. She tried chasing after the pair, but realized she had been cut with something.

The woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The dog, named Blue, has a tan streak from the tip of the nose to the tail, Bartoli said.