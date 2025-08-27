Chicago woman led suburban police on high-speed chase in stolen car, prosecutors say

The Brief A Chicago woman was charged after allegedly leading Villa Park police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. The suspect, Molly Borowski, allegedly reached speeds up to 109 mph and told police she fled because she "knows how DuPage County is." She's facing charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen car, and possession of burglary tools.



A Chicago woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading suburban police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

Molly Borowski, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and possession of burglary tools in connection with the incident, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Molly Borowski (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

What we know:

Around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a Villa Park police officer tried to stop the reported stolen car near North Avenue and Joyce Avenue.

The car had been wanted for fleeing numerous jurisdictions, prosecutors said.

The officer pursued the suspect car, which reached speeds as high as 109 mph and had only one headlight on. Police later identified the driver as Borowski.

The driver allegedly drove through red lights.

Police used spike strips on North Avenue to disable the car’s front tires. While it slowed down, Borowski allegedly continued to flee onto Interstate 290, where her car came to a stop.

Borowski was then taken into custody. Prosecutors said she told the officers she fled because she "knows how DuPage County is" and preferred to be in Chicago.

Officers also found four credit cards issued to other people, a credit card reader/programmer device in her car, and a window punch tool in her purse.

"For the second time in a week, the Villa Park Police Department demonstrated their professionalism and dedication to public safety and the rule of law by successfully and safely bringing a defendant accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle into custody," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "The type of behavior alleged in this case, that puts innocent motorists and the officers involved at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County.

What's next:

A judge ordered Borowski to remain in jail as she awaits trial.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.