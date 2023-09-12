DuPage County Courthouse enhancements promote compliance with SAFE-T Act

The DuPage County Courthouse has unveiled upgraded courtroom and office facilities in line with the SAFE-T Act standards in Illinois.

The improvements encompass two state-of-the-art courtrooms equipped for Zoom compatibility, a modern Grand Jury room, and dedicated space for the Public Defender's office.

Furthermore, these newly designed areas prioritize the implementation of social distancing protocols when necessary.

Deb Conroy, Chairperson of the DuPage County Board, expressed pride in the county's achievement.

"I am proud to say that our efforts have led to DuPage County being 100 percent prepared and ready to comply with this act," she said.

This $19.8 million construction project at the Judicial Complex in Wheaton received approval in January, with some final touches still underway. The new facilities are scheduled to commence operations on September 18.