With drug overdoses on the rise, DuPage County is doubling its budget for a special opioid task force.

The county is giving $200,000 to that task force.

It will steer that money to community-based outreach programs.

It will also pay for things like anti-overdose drug naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

Last year, DuPage County saw a 17 percent increase in drug overdoses.