Cook County expressway shooting sends 1 to hospital

An expressway shooting in Cook County sent one the hospital Wednesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said around 9:06 a.m., troopers responded to the expressway ramp from Euclid Road to Illinois Route 53 southbound after reports of an expressway shooting.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The ramp was closed for an investigation and reopened around 9:50 a.m.

State police said anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact authorities at 847-931-2405, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

There is no further information available at this time.