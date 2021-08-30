DuPage County eyes return of mass vaccination sites this fall
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - DuPage County is anticipating the return of mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala told the Naperville Sun the sites will likely return this fall when booster shots become available.
The DuPage mass vaccination clinic at the County Fairgrounds closed earlier this summer.
The health department announced Wednesday that 86 percent of DuPage County residents have received of at least one COVID-19 dose.
Over 68 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.